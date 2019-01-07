Again! Trailer – Fosse/Verdon!

FX’s Fosse/Verdon tells the story of the relationship between legendary filmmaker Bob Fosse and Actress/dancer/muse Gwen Verdon.

The first teaser for the limited series is below.

Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob’s head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost.

TITLE: Fosse/Verdon | Season 1: Again Teaser | FX

DESCRIPTION: He was a visionary. She made him a star. Sam Rockwell is Bob Fosse. Michelle Williams is Gwen Verdon. FX’s new limited series is coming soon.

Fosse/Verdon is an eight episode limited series from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields. The series also stars Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky and Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler serves as Choreographer, as does Susan Misner. Alex Lacamoire is the Supervising Music Producer. Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse – the daughter of Fosse and Verdon – serves as Co-Executive Producer and oversee The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Erica Kay serves as producer.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, Fosse/Verdon is currently in production in New York City and will premiere on FX in April.

