The 76th Golden Globes – Complete Winners List!

The 2019 Golden Globes were handed out last night and, as usual, it was a stunning combination of getting some things right and some just terribly wrong.

Here is the complete list of nominees and winners – along with a pithy comment or two where appropriate.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (WINNER)

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Let’s just jump in with the first and most appalling choice – Best Motion Picture.

\While Rami Malek deserved his win for best actor, only he and the music of Queen were really noteworthy in Bohemian Rhapsody. Bohemian is, essentially, just another music/bio film without Malek and the Live Aid performance of Queen. Literally every other choice in this category would have been a (much) better one.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) (WINNER)

John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Rami Malek’s performance as Freddy Mercury is the standout performance by an actor from 2018. It’s a balls to the walls, take no prisoners, portrait of at the singer – warts and all. Even Dafoe’s marvelous Vincent Van Gogh is not its equal.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close (“The Wife”) (WINNER)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book” (WINNER)

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) (WINNER)

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX) (WINNER)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Another ‘any other nominee in this category would have been a better choice’ category. All four of the other nominees are doing things that are fresh and original. The Kominsky Method is basically Grumpy Old Man: The TV Series.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“Glow”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Brosnahan is as deserving this year as last. Phenomenal performance.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) (WINNER)

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Literally no contest here. Cuaron’s Roma is cinema of the highest order because it is life itself.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) (WINNER)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma” (WINNER)

“Shoplifters”

A film about humdrum life with all its joys and disappointments. A friend told me that Roma was the definition of cinema. He was not wrong.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (“Vice”) (WINNER)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)

To me, Vice was one of the most disappointing films of the year. It was neither as funny, scathing, or dramatic as McKay’s last film, The Big Short – but it wasn’t for lack of trying. While personally, I would have preferred to see Mortensen or Reilly win, Bale’s performance was the best thing about Vice – as with Rami Malek’s performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, Bale was exceptional in a less than exceptional film.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”) (WINNER)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Clarkson’s faded Southern belle was a character who could amuse, bemuse and horrify – sometimes at the same time – and Clarkson walked all kinds of lines to keep her horrendous without becoming a caricature.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) (WINNER)

Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) (WINNER)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Sandra Oh deserved to win (as did literally every other nominee in this category – this was an exceptionally strong group), but the real snub was not including her co-star Jodie Comer in the nominees.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) (WINNER)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

King was magnificent in Beale Street. Her loving, supportive and ferocious mother was incandescent.

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”) (WINNER)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)

Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”) (WINNER)

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Hurwtiz’s score was precisely the kind of score that adds to its film without ever calling attention to itself.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”) (WINNER)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) (WINNER)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Americans” (WINNER)

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

If The Americans was the best drama series of the year, how is it that it neither of its stars won in their categories? Or the show’s writers were acknowledged with nominations?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) (WINNER)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (WINNER)

This would have been my choice if I’d had a vote. Its fresh animation style that feels very much like turning the pages of a comic; the sheer fun of the Spidey variants (and seeing Peter Porker: The Spectacular Spider-Ham in action!!!); a very clever script and brilliant casting (Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir!) added up to a truly delightful film/.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) (WINNER)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Any of Jim Carrey, Donald Glover or Bill Hader would have been a better choice.

Scorecard by movie studio and network:

Motion Picture Distributor

Universal Pictures: 4

Annapurna Pictures: 2

Twentieth Century Fox: 2

Fox Searchlight Pictures: 1

Sony Pictures Classics: 1

Sony Pictures Releasing: 1

Warner Bros. Pictures: 1

Television Network

FX Networks: 3

Netflix: 3

Amazon Prime Video: 2

BBC America: 1

HBO: 1

Showtime: 1

Motion Picture

Green Book: 3

Bohemian Rhapsody: 2

Roma: 2

The Favourite: 1

First Man: 1

If Beale Street Could Talk: 1

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: 1

A Star Is Born: 1

Vice: 1

The Wife: 1

Television Series or Program

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: 2

The Kominsky Method: 2

The Americans: 1

Bodyguard: 1

Escape at Dannemora: 1

Killing Eve: 1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 1

Sharp Objects: 1

A Very English Scandal: 1

Like this: Like Loading...