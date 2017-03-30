Adult Swim Greenlights Apollo Gauntlet and Hot Streets!

Adult Swim has greenlight two new series for later this year: unorthodox superhero series Apollo Gauntlet (above left) and supernatural mystery series Hot Streets,

March 30, 2017 – Adult Swim, who continues to dominate the ratings and remains the #1 in basic cable with millennials for more than a decade, announces two action-packed new animated series that will premiere later this year, with Apollo Gauntlet out this summer, followed by Hot Streets in the fall. These two new series continue the network’s commitment to producing new and innovative programming for its fans.

Both series are produced by two dynamic studios. Hot Streets hails from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the team behind Robot Chicken, while Apollo Gauntlet, comes from MONDO’s animation studio, Six Point Harness, and Mosaic.

Independent Canadian animator, Myles Langlois, brings an 80s Saturday morning cartoon vibe with Apollo Gauntlet. And first-time animated series creator, Brian Wysol (writer on Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken) brings Hot Streets to screen.

On Earth, Paul Cassidy is just another cop, but when the evil Dr. Benign transports him to another world, he becomes a new kind of hero. With the help of a magical suit and a set of talking gauntlets, he’s able to fight crime exactly the way he wants…and he’ll do it as APOLLO GAUNTLET! Set in a futuristic medieval society, the quarter-hour animated adventure comedy series is created by Myles Langlois and is produced by MONDO’s animation studio, Six Point Harness, and Mosaic.

FBI Agent Mark Branski, his partner, his niece, and her dog, investigate supernatural phenomena. The quarter-hour animated science fiction adventure series is created by Brian Wysol (Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken). Seth Green, Matt Senreich, John Harvatine IV, and Eric Towner (Robot Chicken), Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Wysol are serving as executive producers. Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

