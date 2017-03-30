ABC Seeking Next Big Boy Band!

ABC has slated Boy Band for a ten-episode run this summer to find the next big boy band.

Viewers will vote for their five talented singers over the show’s run – in effect, creating the new boy band.

A host and premiere date are TBD.

AMERICA WILL DECIDE WHO WILL BE IN THE NEXT GREAT ‘BOY BAND’ THIS SUMMER ON ABC

This summer, ABC will debut a new music competition series, “Boy Band,” where talented singers battle it out to become a member of the next great music sensation. And for the first time ever, viewers at home will vote for their favorite five band members, live, creating a group America can truly call its own.

The 10-episode series will capture the audition process and behind-the-scenes excitement where young vocal talents compete for a chance to show the world that they have what it takes to win a coveted spot in the band and receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records.

“Boy Band” is produced by Matador Content. Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Mun and Joel Relampagos serve as executive producers.

About Matador Content

Matador is a full-service content production company with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Founded by Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin in 2013, the company is a creative collaboration between two experienced producers and longtime friends; in the four years since its inception, Matador has made over 22 series for TV and garnered two Emmy nominations for the worldwide phenomenon Lip Sync Battle and the documentary Banksy Does New York. Lip Sync Battle Shorties – a spinoff – will premiere in 2017. Most recently, Matador produced the feature Give Me Future about Major Lazer‘s 2016 concert in Cuba – the first performance of a western artist after the removal of the US trade embargo – where 500,000 young people ended up dancing in the streets of downtown Havana.

