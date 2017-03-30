Apes Together Strong Trailer: War for the Planet of the Apes!

The trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes has dropped and it looks very good.

The trailer introduces a new character – a small ape who has already done his share of surviving. We also see Cornelius helping a little human girl, and meet the film’s off-his-nut human military leader – referred to only as Colonel (Woody Harrelson).

Andy Serkis, of course, returns as Caesar – and he’s got a bone to pick with Colonel.

Directed by Matt Reeves, War for the Planet of the Apes premieres on July 14th.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

In Theaters – July 14, 2017

Directed By Matt Reeves

Cast: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer and Terry Notary

