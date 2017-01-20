Adele to Perform at 2017 Grammys!

Adele will perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards®. She will perform a song from her album 25 on the fourth time she has taken the stage at the Grammys.

CBS and The Recording Academy® announce 10-time GRAMMY Award winner and current nominee Adele will perform on THE 59th ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. She will perform a song from her GRAMMY-nominated album, 25, marking the fourth time she takes the GRAMMY stage. Taking place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and hosted by award-winning performer and host James Corden, THE 59th ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network.

A five-time GRAMMY nominee this year, Adele is up for Album Of The Year (25), Record Of The Year (“Hello”), Song Of The Year (“Hello”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Hello”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (25).

THE 59th ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

