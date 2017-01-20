Amazon’s I Love Dick Gets May Premiere!

Jill Soloway’s new amazon series, I Love Dick, follows Chris (Kathryn Hahn) a frustrated New York filmmaker marooned in Marfa, Texas, where her husband, Sylvère, (Griffin Dunne) has a writing residency.
There she meets no BS-scholar Dick (Kevin Bacon) and her life begins to change.
The first season of I Love Dick will premiere on May 12th. An expanded series description follows the break.
AMAZON STUDIOS SETS MAY 12 AS PREMIERE DATE FOR I LOVE DICK
Amazon Studios today announced Friday, May 12 will be the premiere date for Jill Soloway’s highly-anticipated series I Love Dick in the US and UK.
Adapted from Chris Kraus’ 1997 cult classic, combining feminist art criticism, memoir, and epistolary novel, I Love Dick is a bold new series from the team that brought you Transparent. Chris (Kathryn Hahn) is a frustrated New York filmmaker who finds herself marooned in Marfa, Texas, where her academic husband, Sylvère (Griffin Dunne), has a writing residency. Amid the dusty silence, art snobs, and tumbleweeds, she meets renowned scholar Dick (Kevin Bacon). An infuriating and beguiling exchange with this enigmatic, macho character unleashes in her a dramatic awakening.
I Love Dick will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, January 23. Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne, India Menuez, Lilly Mojekwu, Roberta Colindrez, Jill Soloway, Co-Creator Sarah Gubbins and other cast and crew will be attendance.
The series is executive produced by Soloway (Transparent), Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Victor Hsu (Transparent), and Gubbins (Ten Aker Wood).