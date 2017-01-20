Zenescope Makes Grimm Tales of Terror Terrifying Again!

Zenescope is relying on Keres, the Goddess of Death, Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Donald Trump to help them make Grimm Tales of Terror terrifying again – in the 2017 April Fools’ Edition.

That’s mighty scary of them.

Follow the jump for details.

BREAKING NEWS FROM ZNN

In a landslide vote, Zenescope elects to revive the completely ridiculous, out of control, alt-upside down April Fools’ title with the Grimm Tales of Terror: 2017 April Fools’ Edition!

Join Keres the Goddess of Death, Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift as they make Grimm Tales of Terror terrifying again! So bring your raincoats, as we promise you will be showered in blood!

ZNN cannot confirm or deny that writer Dave Franchini has influenced this post.

*This email does not represent any specific political views held by that of Zenescope Entertainment, its artists, or its employees. If there are any objections, please contact Keres from Grimm Tales of Terror.

Like this: Like Loading...