Creepy Remake Trailer: Suspiria!

When I heard there was going to be a remake of Dario Argento’s giallo masterpiece Suspiria, I was more than a bit leery.

The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria – starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton – goes a long way to alleviating my worries.

Suspiria will be in theaters on November 2nd.

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. Suspiria arrives in theaters November 2. From director Luca Guadagnino. Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper and Chloe Grace Moretz.

About Suspiria:

