5-Star Rating Trailer: The Equalizer 2!

Denzel Washington’s OCD vigilante/ex-CIA operative is back – and he’d really like a 5-star rating in the new trailer for The Equalizer 2.

The Equalizer 2 – and Washington’s first-ever sequel – stalks into theaters on July 20th.

Sometimes justice isn’t enough. Watch Denzel Washington in the new trailer for #TheEqualizer2, in cinemas this year.

Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Cast:

Denzel Washington

Pedro Pascal

Ashton Sanders

with Bill Pullman

and Melissa Leo

