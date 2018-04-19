5-Star Rating Trailer: The Equalizer 2!

Denzel Washington’s OCD vigilante/ex-CIA operative is back – and he’d really like a 5-star rating in the new trailer for The Equalizer 2.
The Equalizer 2 – and Washington’s first-ever sequel – stalks into theaters on July 20th.
Sometimes justice isn’t enough. Watch Denzel Washington in the new trailer for #TheEqualizer2, in cinemas this year.
Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?
Directed by: Antoine Fuqua
Cast:
Denzel Washington
Pedro Pascal
Ashton Sanders
with Bill Pullman
and Melissa Leo