25 Days of Christmas Expands Across All Disney/ABC Channels!

Festive Programming Will Air on ABC, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior, Beginning December 1

Disney Parks Holiday Magic Abounds Across Networks

Cable’s biggest programming event of the year is now even bigger. Beginning December 1, Freeform’s beloved ’25 Days of Christmas’ will expand across all Disney|ABC Television Group networks to create the ultimate fan-favorite holiday event. ABC, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will be airing holiday-themed programming and entertainment for the whole family throughout December, leading up to Christmas Day. Viewers can ring in the season with festive specials, classic holiday movies and returning favorites.

“‘25 Days of Christmas’ is the holiday event our viewers look forward to all year long. This year, there is more for everyone: more original shows, more fun and laughter, more opportunities to take part in this beloved holiday tradition,” said Ben Sherwood, president, Disney|ABC Television Group. “We hope everyone joins in the fun as Disney|ABC spreads holiday cheer across all of our channels and platforms for audiences everywhere.”

Freeform will continue to be the home of all your favorite Christmas films with a robust library of holiday favorites including “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Polar Express” and many more. The network will also debut its first original Christmas movie, “Angry Angel,” starring Brenda Song and Jason Biggs. Additionally, Freeform will feature “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” (originally airing on ABC) and premiere “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic,” a one-hour holiday special giving viewers an inside look at how holiday magic is created throughout Disney Destinations. Viewers will go behind the scenes as a team of dedicated Disney cast members and Santa’s helpers transform Disney theme parks and resorts into a winter wonderland.

ABC will debut new seasons of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” a competition series where families transform their homes into festive wonderlands judged by lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak; and “The Great American Baking Show,” hosted by New York Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry and former NFL star Anthony “Spice” Adams. ABC is also home to original, holiday-themed episodes of comedies “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Mayor,” “The Middle” and “Speechless,” plus returning specials “Shrek the Halls,” “The Toy Story That Time Forgot,” “Disney Prep and Landing,” “Disney Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!” Weekdays on “The Chew,” Emmy® Award-winning co-hosts Mario Batali, Michael Symon, Clinton Kelly and Carla Hall will deliver a festive daily dose of holiday cheer. This year, viewers will once again experience the holiday magic at Disney Parks with star-studded performances during the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration.”

Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior and Radio Disney will add to the joy with special holiday-themed programming including episodes of hit series “Stuck in the Middle,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” and “Sofia the First.” Disney Channel, in partnership with Disney Parks, will present a holiday telecast, “Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration,” featuring performances by fan-favorite Disney Channel stars; and Disney Junior will debut “The Lion Guard: Timon and Pumbaa’s Christmas.”

