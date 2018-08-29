A Simple Choice Trailer: Bad Times at the El Royale!

Seven people in need of redemption… A seedy hotel… Questionable behavior by staff…

Bad Times at the El Royale is a take on crime/noir films – with a star-studded cast and written and directed by Cabin in the Woods’ creator Drew Goddard.

Bad Times at the El Royale opens on October 12th.

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell. Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo lead an all-star cast in BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE.

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth

Written and Directed by Drew Goddard

In Theaters October 12, 2018

