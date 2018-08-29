The Greatest Pioneering Feat in History Trailer: The First!

In Hulu’s The First, five people attempt to be the first to land on Mars.

The First premieres on September 14th.

Five people will try to fulfill the destiny of eight billion. The full, first season of The First premieres September 14 on Hulu.

Series Synopsis: Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.

The First stars Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin and Oded Fehr. Executive Producers include creator and showrunner Beau Willimon and Jordan Tappis for Westward Productions.

