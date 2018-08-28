Druuna Goes West Exhibition – Italian Master Paolo Eleuteri Serpieri in USA for Opening Night!

For the first time ever, Paolo Eleuteri Serpieri‘s art will be on display in the United States, and the Master himself will be present at the exhibit‘s opening party.

Best known for the Druuna series of graphic novels and a series of work based on the Bible, Serpieri is one of Europe’s greatest graphic novelists.

The Druuna Goes West exhibition will be on display at the Scott Eder Gallery in Jersey City, New Jersey, from August 31st to October 13th.

Druuna Goes West – Italian Master Serpieri in USA (nsfw)

For Immediate Release – Jersey City, August 28, 2018

Druuna is the Queen of the event, but there will be pages from his Western period, and the amazing art realized for the Bible cycle. A once in a lifetime to enjoy the glorious details, the marvelous black and white and the stunning colors in person!

Based in Italy, Paolo Eleuteri Serpieri is renowned internationally for his erotic depictions of women, as well as the many historical tales he‘s illustrated over the decades.

Thirty five pieces will be on display, with additional artwork available online. The work will be viewable during normal hours until October 13th.

Opening reception Aug. 31st, 5-9 PM

The artist will be at the opening, and we will be offering English versions of Druuna books not normally available in the US.

Scott Eder Gallery

888 Newark Ave,

Suite 525,

Jersey City,

New Jersey 07306

https://www.scottedergallery.com/

https://www.facebook.com/scottedergallery/

