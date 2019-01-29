A Lot You Don’t Know About That Dog Trailer: A Dog’s Journey!

It doesn’t matter what he looks like; he’s still BaileyBaileyBaileyBailey – and he has a new purpose in A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the surprise hit A Dog’s Purpose.

Check out the trailer below.

A Dog’s Journey opens on May 17th.

A Dog’s Journey – Official Trailer

Bailey finds his new purpose. Experience the journey of many lifetimes on May 17.

Some Friendships Transcend Lifetimes.

Some friendships transcend lifetimes. In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the heartwarming global hit A Dog’s Purpose, beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined.

Bailey (voiced again by Josh Gad) is living the good life on the Michigan farm of his “boy,” Ethan (Dennis Quaid) and Ethan’s wife Hannah (Marg Helgenberger). He even has a new playmate: Ethan and Hannah’s baby granddaughter, CJ. The problem is that CJ’s mom, Gloria (Betty Gilpin), decides to take CJ away. As Bailey’s soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he makes a promise to Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost.

Thus begins Bailey’s adventure through multiple lives filled with love, friendship and devotion as he, CJ (Kathryn Prescott), and CJ’s best friend Trent (Henry Lau) experience joy and heartbreak, music and laughter, and few really good belly rubs.

Directed by Gail Mancuso (TV’s Modern Family), A Dog’s Journey is once again produced by Gavin Polone (A Dog’s Purpose, Zombieland). Mancuso directs from an adapted screenplay by Cameron & Cathryn Michon and Wally Wolodarsky & Maya Forbes, based on the book by Cameron. The film from Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

Like this: Like Loading...