HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION Opens on January 30th!

HUNTER X HUNTER's second feature film – HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION – premieres with special screenings in both subtitled and dubbed formats beginning this week on January 30th.

Details on locations and ticket sales follow.

VIZ MEDIA AND CINELIFE ENTERTAINMENT™ ANNOUNCE OPENING WEEK OF HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION IN U.S. CINEMAS

HUNTER X HUNTER’s Second Feature Film Debuts In Theaters This Week; Tickets Available Now!

VIZ Media and CineLife Entertainment proudly present the U.S. premiere of HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION in a limited theatrical run.

HUNTER X HUNTER’s second feature film premieres with special screenings in both subtitled and dubbed formats beginning this week on January 30th. A list of participating theater locations and ticket sales for all screening dates is available HERE.

In HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION, the Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin! Gon, Killua, Kurapika and Leorio plan on watching the matches along with the other Hunters and VIPs in attendance. As they wait, a raid by The Shadow ends the festivities. Skilled fighters fall one by one to their terrifying ability called On, a dark power derived from malice. When their leader Jed captures Netero and declares death to all Hunters in the name of vengeance, Gon and Killua rush to defeat him! Here is the HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION trailer:

The HUNTER X HUNTER anime series reboots the popular HUNTER X HUNTER manga created by Yoshihiro Togashi (published by VIZ Media and rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens). The anime adventure was produced by the famed animation studio, MADHOUSE, and has been seen widely in North America on Adult Swim’s Toonami. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor of the HUNTER X HUNTER anime series and holds the broadcast rights, digital streaming rights, home video rights and merchandising rights to the series.

For additional information on HUNTER X HUNTER and other anime and manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

