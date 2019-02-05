Starz to Air Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood!

One of the most talked-about documentaries in 2018, Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood will air exclusively on STARZ on Monday, February 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT and will be available on the Starz App.

Details follow

The Starz-acquired documentary feature directed by Matt Tyrnauer is the deliciously scandalous story of Scotty Bowers, a handsome ex-Marine who landed in Hollywood after the Second World War and became confidant, aide-de-camp and lover to many of Hollywood’s greatest male – and female – stars. An unsung Hollywood legend, Bowers would cater to the sexual appetites of celebrities – straight, gay and omnivorous — for decades. In 2012, he finally spilled his secrets in the bestselling memoir Full Service, which revealed a dramatic counter-narrative about Hollywood’s Golden Age.

