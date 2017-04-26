5 Great Live Action Movie Remakes

With global cinema takings for “Beauty and the Beast” surpassing the $1 billion mark this Easter weekend, it’s safe to say moviegoers have a soft spot for a well-made live-action remake.

The big budget classic is now the top grossing live-action movie musical ever made, and with plans for new versions of “Aladdin”, “Mulan” and “The Lion King” in the works, the live-action trend isn’t set to stop any time soon.

While it may seem like a recent phenomenon, the first live-action adaptations began creeping onto our screens some 20 years ago. We take a look back at some of our favorite remakes ever to grace the silver screen:

Boasting a star-studded cast including Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba and Christopher Walken, this remake is a fresh live-action take on the 1967 classic. While it stays closer to the original sourcework of Rudyard Kipling than it does to the Disney original in places, the film was still a global success and a hit with critics, scoring a 95% certification on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cinderella (2015)

While remaking what is arguably one of Disney’s most bona fide classics could potentially be a risky maneuver, director Kenneth Branagh proved up to the task. Starring Lily James in the titular role (albeit shortened to “Ella”), the film stayed true to form featuring the iconic pumpkin coach, evil stepsisters and of course Cinderella’s stunning blue ballgown. The film proved a global success, taking in a total of $543.5 million. The film also performed well during it’s home media release, opening second that weekend.

Maleficent (2014)

The hit Broadway musical “Wicked” depicts the story of The Wizard of Oz through the eyes of the green witch Elphaba; similarly, in “Maleficent”, we see the story of Sleeping Beauty retold from the perspective of the wicked witch. Angelina Jolie’s performance proved to be as terrifying as it was mesmerizing, generally garnering universal praise from otherwise divided critics. Nevertheless, the film garnered an Oscar nod with a nomination for Best Costume Design, and still became a big hit with audiences. This especially proved true of the film’s home media performance – as of February 2017, Maleficent has raked in more than $74 million in home video sales.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Directed by Tim Burton, this live-action remake of the animated favourite starred Johnny Depp in a unique take on the role of the Mad Hatter. Produced by Walt Disney, the film received praise for the stunning visual effects that truly bring the mad world of Wonderland to life. While in theatres, the film generated over $1 billion to become the fifth-grossing highest film of all time, and it also proved a hit with audiences at home when released on DVD. This success is widely believed to have contributed to the speight of live-action fantasy and Disney films that have appeared on screens over the past seven years.

101 Dalmatians (1996)

Before there was “Beauty and the Beast”, “Sleeping Beauty” or even “Alice in Wonderland” however, there was 101 Dalmatians, a big screen live-action adaption of the animated classic. Written and produced by John Hughes (“Home Alone”, “The Breakfast Club”), the film paved the way for many of the live-action remakes today. While there were some differences between the movie and the 1967 original, overall the film received acclaim for it’s faithfulness to the source material. Glenn Close was widely praised for her performance as notorious baddie Cruella de Vil, and the film became a worldwide cinema success.

