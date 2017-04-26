Not Quite The Legend Trailer: The New Adventures of Aladdin!

On Christmas Eve, Sam and his best buddy Khalid dress up as Santa to steal as much as they can from a department store. But Sam gets cornered by some children and has to tell them a story, the story of Aladdin – his version, at least.

Taking on the character of Aladdin, Sam heads off on a voyage to the heart of Baghdad, city of a thousand and one riches. But alas, behind the colorful folklore, the people are suffering the tyranny of the terrible Vizir, known for his cruelty and his dubious breath.

Will the young thief Aladdin, helped by his genie, be able to thwart the Vizir’s diabolical plans, save Khalid, and win the heart of Princess Shallia? Actually he will. But we won’t lie to you: it’s not going to be easy!

The New Adventures of Aladdin will be on VOD on May 16th..

UNDER THE MILKY WAY PRESENTS

THE NEW ADVENTURES OF ALADDIN

Opening on VOD Nationwide on Tuesday, May 16 on all major platforms including:

iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Microsoft, Vudu, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon, Vimeo, and various other cable operators.

Film will be release in both dubbed into English and French language versions (With English Subtitles).

