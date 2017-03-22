44th Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!

The nominations for the 2017 Daytime Emmys have been announced (I did not realize that there were still four daytime soaps in production!).

Some pleasant surprises: Amazon’s Annedroids was nominated in the Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series category; Netflix’s Trollhunters was nominated in the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category, and Womder Women was nominated in the Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program.

The 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday, April 30th.

The full list of nominees follows…

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series The Bay The Series

Red Bird

Tainted Dreams

Tough Love Web Series

Venice The Series Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series Bookaboo

Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures

Mutt & Stuff

Sesame Street

Sunny Side Up Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series Annedroids

Give

Odd Squad

This Just In

Xploration DIY Sci Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Animated Program Ask the StoryBots

Peg+Cat

The Snowy Day

Tumble Leaf

Wallykazam! Outstanding Children’s Animated Program

Disney Milo Murphy’s Law

Dragons: Race to the Edge+

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show

Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure Outstanding Special Class Animated Program The Boy Who Learned To Fly

A Love Story

Octonauts

Taking Flight

Trollhunters Outstanding Culinary Program America’s Test Kitchen

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Guy’s Big Bite

The Mind of a Chef

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Outstanding Game Show Celebrity Name Game

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Hot Bench

Judge Mathis Outstanding Lifestyle Program Flea Market Flip

George to the Rescue

Home Made Simple

Lake Life

Open House Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program Jonathan Bird’s Blue World

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope

Planet Primetime

Wonder Women

XPLORATION AWESOME PLANET Outstanding Morning Program CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show Outstanding Talk Show / Informative The Dr. Oz Show

The Chew

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment The Talk

The View

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maury

LIVE with Kelly Outstanding Entertainment News Program Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

