44th Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!

The nominations for the 2017 Daytime Emmys have been announced (I did not realize that there were still four daytime soaps in production!).
Some pleasant surprises: Amazon’s Annedroids was nominated in the Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series category; Netflix’s Trollhunters was nominated in the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category, and Womder Women was nominated in the Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program.
The 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday, April 30th.
The full list of nominees follows…
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
The Bay The Series
Red Bird
Tainted Dreams
Tough Love Web Series
Venice The Series
Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series
Bookaboo
Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures
Mutt & Stuff
Sesame Street
Sunny Side Up
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
Annedroids
Give
Odd Squad
This Just In
Xploration DIY Sci
Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots
Peg+Cat
The Snowy Day
Tumble Leaf
Wallykazam!
Outstanding Children’s Animated Program
Disney Milo Murphy’s Law
Dragons: Race to the Edge+
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
The Boy Who Learned To Fly
A Love Story
Octonauts
Taking Flight
Trollhunters
Outstanding Culinary Program
America’s Test Kitchen
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Guy’s Big Bite
The Mind of a Chef
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Flea Market Flip
George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple
Lake Life
Open House
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Jonathan Bird’s Blue World
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Planet Primetime
Wonder Women
XPLORATION AWESOME PLANET
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Talk Show / Informative
The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment
The Talk
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
LIVE with Kelly
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition