Still There’ll Be More Dept: Most Performers Announced for 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards!

COUNTRY MUSIC SUPERSTARS LAUREN DAIGLE, FAITH HILL, SAM HUNT, TIM MCGRAW, RASCAL FLATTS, REBA MCENTIRE, THOMAS RHETT, CHRIS STAPLETON, COLE SWINDELL, CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND KEITH URBAN HAVE BEEN ADDED TO PERFORM ON THE “52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDSTM” LIVE FROM T-MOBILE ARENA IN LAS VEGAS,

SUNDAY, APRIL 2 ON CBS

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Return to Host Country Music’s Party of the Year®

The Academy of Country Music® announced today that country music superstars Lauren Daigle, Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have been added to the stellar lineup of performers on the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. As previously announced, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to co-host the 52nd ACM Awards®, which honors and showcases the biggest names and emerging talent in country music.

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming days. For more information, please visit www.ACMcountry.com or http://www.cbs.com/shows/academy_of_country_music.

Sponsors and partners for the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS include T-Mobile and Xfinity.

About the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher and Tiffany Moon are executive producers for the Academy of Country Music.

* * *

RATING: To Be Announced

