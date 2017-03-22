Sulu Becomes a Difficult Person!

John Cho – best known for playing Hikaru Sulu in the rebooted Star Trek movies – has joined the cast of Difficult People for the show’s third season.

Cho will play Todd – and advertising executive who’s as much of a dick as Billy (Billy Eichner) and Julie (Julie Klausner).

The 10-episode third season of Difficult People will premiere this summer.

Hulu announced today that John Cho (Star Trek Beyond) has been cast in season three of Hulu’s original comedy series Difficult People. More details are below: John Cho has been cast for a multi-episode arc in the third season of Difficult People as ‘Todd.’

has been cast for a multi-episode arc in the third season of as ‘Todd.’ Character description – ‘Billy’ (Billy Eichner) has finally met his romantic match with ‘Todd,’ his first real boyfriend – an advertising executive who’s as much of a dick as ‘Billy’ and ‘Julie’ (Julie Klausner). ‘Billy’ and ‘Todd’ connect after neither of them backs down from a prank war, and season 3 follows the pair as ‘Billy’ has to navigate “couple” things, having only had ‘Julie’ has a soul mate previously.

Difficult People stars Julie Klausner as ‘Julie,’ Billy Eichner as ‘Billy,’ Andrea Martin as ‘Marilyn,’ James Urbaniak as ‘Arthur,’ and Cole Escola as ‘Matthew’ with Gabourey Sidibe as ‘Denise,’ Derrick Baskin as ‘Nate’ and Shakina Nayfack as ‘Lola.’

stars Julie Klausner as ‘Julie,’ Billy Eichner as ‘Billy,’ Andrea Martin as ‘Marilyn,’ James Urbaniak as ‘Arthur,’ and Cole Escola as ‘Matthew’ with Gabourey Sidibe as ‘Denise,’ Derrick Baskin as ‘Nate’ and Shakina Nayfack as ‘Lola.’ Difficult Peopl e is created and executive produced by Julie Klausner. Executive Producers also include Amy Poehler (for Paper Kite), Dave Becky (for 3 Arts), Tony Hernandez (for Jax Media), Brooke Posch (for Paper Kite) and showrunner Scott King. Difficult People is produced by Universal Cable Productions.

e is created and executive produced by Julie Klausner. Executive Producers also include Amy Poehler (for Paper Kite), Dave Becky (for 3 Arts), Tony Hernandez (for Jax Media), Brooke Posch (for Paper Kite) and showrunner Scott King. is produced by Universal Cable Productions. The third season of Difficult People will contain 10, half-hour episodes, and will premiere on Hulu this summer. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming Hulu.

will contain 10, half-hour episodes, and will premiere on Hulu this summer. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming Hulu. John Cho is represented by 3 Arts, UTA and Morris Yorn.

Like this: Like Loading...