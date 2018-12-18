30-Minute Conan Premiere in January! Announcement Trailer Released!

Conan O’Brien’s new 30-minute late night talk show will premiere on TBS at 11/10C.

The announcement trailer is more entertaining than 96.7%* of movie trailers out there. Check it out below.

Conan O’Brien Debuts New 30-Minute Format Show Starting January 22, Ushering in a New Era of Multi-Platform Comedy with Team Coco

CONAN Returns to TV After Launching #1 Podcast and

Completing Sold-Out National Team Coco Tour

New Late-Night Format Will Air Four Nights a Week on TBS at 11PM ET/PT

LOS ANGELES, December 18, 2018 – The longest-tenured host in late-night will return for his ninth season on TBS and 26th year on television, debuting a new thirty-minute format four nights a week in its regular timeslot starting on January 22, 2019. The revamped late-night show and expanded Team Coco fan experience will define a new era in multi-platform comedy.

“My three-month absence can only mean one thing – radical cosmetic surgery. Tune in January 22nd for a true freak show,” added O’Brien.

The show’s new format will continue to feature celebrity guests and Conan’s signature brand of comedy, which has made him one of the world’s most popular hosts across both digital and linear platforms. Conan continues to evolve the genre by challenging conventions, taking creative risks and discovering and fostering new comedic talent. Team Coco will continue the travel series, CONAN: Without Borders which won an Emmy in 2018.

In the past few months, Conan launched the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. It debuted in the top spot on the Apple charts November 19 with guest Will Ferrell and has continued to grow week-over-week with millions of downloads. Concurrently, Team Coco took to the road with a live tour, Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips, selling out 18 cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. During the tour, Team Coco launched the second iteration of its sold out, multi-day, pop-up comedy club Team Coco House as part of New York Comedy Festival.

*this figure is entirely mad up.

