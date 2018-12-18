Lethally Adorable: The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Snowball Trailer!

The trailer forÂ The Secret Life Of Pets 2 focuses on Snowball – the lethally adorable street bunny voiced by Kevin Hart.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 opens on June 7th.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 – The Snowball Trailer

In Theaters Summer 2019

http://www.thesecretlifeofpets.com/

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016â€™s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seussâ€™ The Lorax). www.thesecretlifeofpets.com.

Cast: Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Garth Jennings, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswald, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet

Like this: Like Loading...