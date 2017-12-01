20th Century Fox Buys BOOM! Studios’ Goldie Vance for Film Adaptation!

20th Century Fox has obtained the rights to develop BOOM! Studios girl detective series Goldie Vance as a film.

Set at a historical Miami resort, Goldie Vance—16, mixed race, precocious and highly detail-oriented—has ambitions of becoming the hotel’s in-house detective, but getting embroiled in uncovering an international crime ring will challenge her in ways she never imagined.

Goldie Vance will be adapted and directed by Rashida Jones.

20th CENTURY FOX BUYS GIRL DETECTIVE ADVENTURE MOVIE ‘GOLDIE VANCE’ FOR KERRY WASHINGTON’S SIMPSON STREET AND BOOM! STUDIOS, RASHIDA JONES TO ADAPT AND DIRECT

Los Angeles, CA (December 1, 2017) – Fox is in development on a new family film franchise that has echoes of NANCY DREW and ELOISE, with Rashida Jones and Kerry Washington teaming up with graphic novel publisher BOOM! Studios to bring the acclaimed graphic novel series created by Eisner Award-winning writer Hope Larson (A WRINKLE IN TIME, DC’s BATGIRL) and artist Brittney Williams (PATSY WALKER) to the big screen.

Rashida Jones will adapt and direct the project for the studio. Kerry Washington will produce under the banner of her production company Simpson Street, which is overseen by Pilar Savone, and Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will Produce for BOOM! Studios. Adam Yoelin will Co-Produce for BOOM! Studios.

“I’m ecstatic to be collaborating with Rashida and BOOM! Studios on telling this story. Fox is the perfect home for this project. Goldie Vance will steal your heart. She’s already stolen mine!” comments Washington.

Jones adds, “Goldie is exactly the kind of fearless, curious, and funny heroine we need right now. I’m so honored to partner with Kerry Washington, BOOM! Studios, and FOX to bring her world to life.”

Rashida Jones currently stars on TBS’ Angie Tribeca and co-wrote a Season 3 episode of Netflix’s BLACK MIRROR. She also is executive producer on TNT’s dramedy CLAWS and co-wrote the film CELESTE AND JESSE FOREVER. Rashida directed the music video for Sara Bareilles “Brave” as well as her own music video “Flip and Rewind,” both of which were incredibly well received.

Simpson Street was established in 2016 by actress, producer, and activist, Kerry Washington. Its first project, HBO’s Confirmation, received an Emmy® nomination for Best TV Movie/Miniseries. Simpson Street uses art, entertainment, and technology to awaken connections within ourselves and with others. The company is currently producing the films City of Saints & Thieves with Will Packer Productions, The Mothers with Warner Bros, The Perfect Mother with Pascal Pictures, and 24-7 with UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Universal Pictures. They are currently in production on Five Points for Facebook Watch, a co-production with Indigenous Studios.

Controlling the largest library of comic book IP outside of Marvel and DC, BOOM! Studios recently saw Fox take a minority stake in the company, extending BOOM! Studio’s first-look deals at both 20th Television and 20th Century Fox Film. BOOM! is currently in post on the supernatural thriller THE EMPTY MAN for Fox, and is developing MOUSE GUARD with Wes Ball (MAZE RUNNER) attached to direct, Matt Reeves (WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES) producing, and Gary Whitta (ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY) writing, IRREDEEMABLE with Adam McKay (THE BIG SHORT) attached to direct and Tommy Wirkola (WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY) writing, and MALIGNANT with Becca Thomas (STRANGER THINGS) attached to direct.

Daria Cercek and Jon Wu will oversee for Fox.

