Frozen Returns For ABC’s 25 Days of Christmas!

Disney’s Academy Award®-winning “Frozen,” the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, will air as part of The Wonderful World of Disney and “25 Days of Christmas” on SUNDAY, DEC. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated feature, “Frozen,” Anna (Kristen Bell), a fearless optimist, teams up with rugged mountain man, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and his loyal reindeer, Sven, in an epic adventure. Together they encounter Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf (Josh Gad) in a race to find Anna’s sister, Elsa (Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter. Can Anna save her sister and bring sunshine back to their home? Or will Arendelle be frozen forever?

A worldwide phenomenon in 2013, “Frozen” became the highest-grossing animated feature ever released with more than $1.27 billion in global box office. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, “Frozen” has received multiple honors, including two Academy Awards, the Golden Globe®, BAFTA® Award, PGA Award, five Annie Awards and two Grammy® Awards, as well as the Japan Academy Prize for Best Foreign Film, becoming the first animated film in history to win this award.

“Frozen” was one of the biggest home entertainment successes of the last decade, and the film’s quadruple platinum soundtrack, featuring the Oscar®-winning song “Let It Go,” has sold over 10 million units worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1. The adventures of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven continued in 2015’s “Frozen Fever,” a Walt Disney Animation Studios short film created by the original “Frozen” team, who are also working on a feature sequel set for fall 2019. Disney Theatrical Group has announced that a musical stage show will arrive on Broadway in spring 2018, with music and lyrics by “Frozen” songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by “Frozen” writer-director Jennifer Lee.

