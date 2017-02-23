13 Visions of Sense8 Season Two!

Netflix’s science fiction series Sense8 is about to premiere its second season of unique adventures as the Sensates work to stay out of the clutches of the mysterious Mr. Whispers – while struggling to figure out their identity – individually as well as a cluster.

Before season two premieres – on May 5th – Netflix has released thirteen photos from the series that may/may not be spoilery, but are definitely intriguing (as always, double click to embiggen).

Become connected and explore the world with us. The sensates invite you to escape into their universe and experience these never before seen visions from season 2. Join them on May 5th when their next chapter begins exclusively on Netflix.

Season Two Overview

Picking up where season one left off, Capheus, Kala, Lito, Nomi, Riley, Sun, Will and Wolfgang come together both physically and mentally, plunged into the middle of each other’s tragedies and triumphs. On the run from Whispers, and forced to question their very identity, it’s a matter of survival as the Sensates must find a way to live with, understand and protect one another against all odds.

Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill and J. Michael Straczynski serve as Executive Producers on the series.

Season 1 of Sense8 is available for members to stream globally on Netflix.

