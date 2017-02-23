Matthew Broderick Signs On for Katrina: American Crime Story

Matthew Broderick has been cast Federal emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown in Katrina: American Crime Story – the second installment in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series.

Brown was in charge of the federal disaster response to Hurricane Katrina.

LOS ANGELES, February 23, 2017 – Two-time Tony Award® winning stage actor Matthew Broderick has been cast in Katrina: American Crime Story, the second installment of the universally acclaimed, award-winning limited series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Broderick will portray Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown, who was in charge of the federal disaster response to Hurricane Katrina.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as Executive Producers on Katrina: American Crime Story, which is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The first installment, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, was nominated for 22 Emmy® Awards and won nine, including Outstanding Limited Series. The People v. O.J. Simpson also won two Golden Globe® Awards, including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television; four Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series; the WGA Award for Best Adapted Long Form; and was named an AFI Television Program of the Year.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was the most critically acclaimed program of 2016 and was both cable’s most-watched new scripted series of the year in all key demos and FX’s most-watched series ever with 13.2 million viewers on average per episode across all linear and digital platforms.

Two-time Tony Award® winning stage actor and instantly recognizable film presence, Matthew Broderick, was last seen on screen in Rules Don’t Apply directed and starring Warren Beatty, as well as Manchester By The Sea directed by Kenneth Lonergan. He will next be seen in Look Away alongside Chloe Sevigny and Aidan Turner.

On stage, Broderick can currently be seen in The New Group’s US premiere of Wallace Shawn’s Evening at the Talk House at the Pershing Square Signature Center. He last starred in the off-Broadway production of Shining City at the Irish Repertory Theatre. Prior to that, he starred in A. R. Gurney’s comedy Sylvia alongside Annaleigh Ashford. Other theater credits include the smash Broadway hit It’s Only a Play opposite his frequent co-star Nathan Lane; the award-winning Broadway run of Nice Work If You Can Get It; the Broadway production of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple; and The Foreigner at the Roundabout Theatre. In 2005, he starred in the feature film version of The Producers, reprising his Tony-nominated performance he gave during the record-breaking production on Broadway.

A New York native, he made his professional stage debut opposite his father, James Broderick, at age 17 in the production of On Valentine’s Day. His performance in Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song Trilogy, won him the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor. Broderick won his first Tony Award for Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs, and starred in the play’s sequel, Biloxi Blues. He won his second Tony for his role as J. Pierrepont Finch, in the Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Additional theater credits include Night Must Fall and Taller Than a Dwarf.

On screen, Broderick starred in the critically acclaimed film You Can Count on Me opposite Laura Linney. He also earned considerable acclaim starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Independent Spirit Award winning political satire Election, directed by Alexander Payne.

Broderick has also starred in such blockbuster movies as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Glory, War Games, and Disney’s The Lion King, as the adult voice of “Simba.” Additional credits include The American Side, Dirty Weekend, Tower Heist, Margaret, Bee Movie, Then She Found Me, Deck the Halls, The Last Shot, The Stepford Wives, Inspector Gadget, Godzilla, Addicted to Love, The Cable Guy, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, The Night We Never Met, The Freshman, Family Business and Max Dugan Returns.

In addition to his stage, screen and Broadway credits, he has also appeared on Modern Family, 30 Rock, the Showtime film Master Harold…and the Boys and received an Emmy nomination for the TNT production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theater in which he starred opposite Jack Lemmon.

Broderick resides in New York with his wife Sarah Jessica Parker and their three children.

Broderick is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Barry Tyerman.

