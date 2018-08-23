ABC Goes Straight-To-Series On Poppy Montgomery’s Reef Break!

ABC has ordered Poppy Montgomery’s crime drama Reef Break straight-to-series.

ABC has given a 13-episode straight-to-series order to a new crime drama starring Poppy Montgomery, produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Montgomery will also executive produce the series, which is based on her idea, along with Ken Sanzel, who will write the series as well as serve as showrunner.

“Reef Break” is a sexy, action-packed, one-hour drama starring Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Impulsive, reckless and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high octane adventures and island intrigue.

Cat’s reappearance also makes waves for old friends, enemies and lovers, including an FBI agent ex-husband, her imprisoned crime boss and a police detective lover who is in over his head. Each episode will be a character-driven cocktail of crime, surf, sex and sunshine, and for Cat, the lines between work and play have never been blurrier.

“We’re thrilled to add this new series fronted by Poppy Montgomery to our summer 2019 slate. It’s an exhilarating and suspenseful ride set against some of the most beautiful locations,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment.

“ABC Studios International is very excited to be in business with Poppy Montgomery and Ken Sanzel, the dream team behind this fantastic new series. We anticipate a series that will engage audiences around the world and are thrilled to work with our partners, M6 and ABC Network on this truly global initiative,” said Keli Lee, managing director, International Content, Platforms and Talent, ABC Studios International.

The series will be produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6 and will air on ABC in the U.S. and M6 in France. Disney Media Distribution holds international rights to the series.

Poppy Montgomery starred in two long-running CBS drama series, “Without A Trace,” which ran for seven seasons, for which she was nominated for a SAG Award, and “Unforgettable,” which ran for five seasons and for which she was nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Montgomery also served as executive producer on the hit CBS/A&E police drama, “Unforgettable.”

While executive producing and starring on “Unforgettable,” Montgomery developed and executive produced the television movie (and backdoor pilot) “Sworn to Silence” for Lifetime starring Neve Campbell.

On the big screen, Montgomery’s feature credits include the independent film “Between,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Montgomery starred alongside Diane Keaton in Garry Marshall’s “The Other Sister,” and alongside Eddie Murphy in the acclaimed comedy “Life.” Montgomery also starred in the cult classic “Dead Man on Campus” for Paramount Studios.

