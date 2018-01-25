You Always Have To Get Up: Behind the Fight Sequences of Altered Carbon!

Altered Carbon director Laeta Kalogridis and her cast take us behind the scenes for a look at the series’ unique fight sequences.

Netflix’s Altered Carbon premieres on February 2nd.

Prepare to fight for your lives….

The cast and crew of Altered Carbon take you behind the scenes with this exclusive look at the compelling fight sequences that feature in the series and the preparation that went into creating them.

Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Altered Carbon launches on Netflix Friday, February 2.

