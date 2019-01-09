Wifh Fulfillment Trailer: Little!

In a film that takes the premise of the classic comedy Big and flips it on its head, Little is the tale of a hotshot thirtysomething that ticks off the wrong kid – who wishes she was little.

And it happens!

Little stars Regina Hall as the hotshot, Jordan Sanders; Issa Rae as her longtime assistant, April and introduces Marsai Martin as Little Jordan.

Little opens on April 12th. Check out the trailer below.

Girls Trip’s Regina Hall and Black-ish’s Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders – Hall as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan and Martin as the 13-year-old version of her who wakes up in her adult self’s penthouse just before a do-or-die presentation.

Insecure’s Issa Rae plays Jordan’s long-suffering assistant April, the only one in on the secret that her daily tormentor is now trapped in an awkward tween body just as everything is on the line. Little is an irreverent new comedy about the price of success, the power of sisterhood and having a second chance to grow up – and glow up – right.

Will Packer, blockbuster producer of Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise, and ten movies that have opened No. 1 at the U.S. box office, including Night School, No Good Deed and Think Like a Man, brings an all-new perspective to the body-swap comedy.

Little is directed by Tina Gordon (writer, Drumline) with a story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) and a screenplay by Oliver and Gordon, based on an idea by teen actress Martin. The film is produced by Packer and his producing partner James Lopez and by Kenya Barris (Girls Trip, Black-ish), and is executive produced by Preston Holmes (Night School), Hall, Marsai Martin and Josh Martin.

Cast:

Regina Hall, Issa Rae and introducing

Marsai Martin

Director:

Tina Gordon

Story:

Tracy Oliver

Screenplay:

Tracy Oliver and Tina Gordon

Producers: Will Packer, Kenya Barris, James Lopez

Executive Producers: Marsai Martin, Josh Martin, Regina Hall, Preston Holmes

In Theaters April 12, 2019

