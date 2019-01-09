This Is My Home Trailer: Hotel Mumbai!

Hotel Mumbai vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India.

Hotel Mumbai will be in theaters on March 22nd.

HOTEL MUMBAI

In Theaters March 22, 2019

A gripping true story of humanity and heroism, HOTEL MUMBAI vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India. Among the dedicated hotel staff is the renowned chef Hemant Oberoi (Anupam Kher) and a waiter (Academy Award-Nominee Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire) who choose to risk their lives to protect their guests. As the world watches on, a desperate couple (Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name and Nazanin Boniadi, “Homeland”) is forced to make unthinkable sacrifices to protect their newborn child.

Cast: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, with Anupam Kher, and Jason Isaacs

Directed by: Anthony Maras

Written by: John Collee & Anthony Maras

Produced by: Basil Iwanyk, Gary Hamilton, Mike Gabrawy, Julie Ryan, Andrew Ogilvie, Jomon Thomas

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Distributor: Bleecker Street, ShivHans Pictures

