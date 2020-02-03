Why Is This So Awkward Clip: I Am Not Okay With This!

It’s bad enough that Syd is going through the multiple hells of adolescence and high school, but superpowers? Really?

I Am Not Okay With This – based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman – comes from the producers of Stranger Things and the director of End of the F***ing World.

Sophia Lillis stars in I Am Not Okay With This – premiering on Netflix on February 26th.

SYNOPSIS:

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Co-Creator / Director / Executive Producer: Jonathan Entwistle

Co-Creator / Writer / Executive Producer: Christy Hall

Executive Producers: Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry produce for 21 Laps Entertainment

Format: YA series, 7 x 30 minutes episodes

Filming Location: Pittsburgh, PA

CAST:

Sophia Lillis (It franchise, Gretel & Hansel, Sharp Objects) – “Sydney”

Wyatt Oleff (It franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) – “Stanley Barber”

Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code) – “Dina”

Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You’re The Worst) – “Maggie”

Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) – “Liam”

Richard Ellis – “Brad Lewi

