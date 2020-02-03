Just Another Tuesday Teaser Trailer: Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet!

Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet premieres on February 7th.

Set in the workplace of a major video game production, the streamer has released a new teaser (with behind the scenes interviews) showing just another Tuesday at the company.

About Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” will debut globally on , exclusively on Apple TV+. All nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy will be available on Apple TV+ the day of premiere.

In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby, who also executive produces.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3 Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot, for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) also executive produce. The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.* For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.

