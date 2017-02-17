Who Has the Power Trailer: Animal Kingdom: Season 2!

Animal Kingdom Season 2 premieres May 30th on TNT.

The Codys are back, and the ties that bind them are about to be stretched to the limit when TNT’s hit Animal Kingdom returns for its second season. One of cable’s Top 5 new dramas this past summer, the series about a Southern California crime family stars Emmy® and Tony® winner Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody clan, Scott Speedman as her second in command and Shawn Hatosy as her volatile, mentally unstable eldest son. Also starring are Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra.

The second season of Animal Kingdom is slated to launch Tuesday, May 30, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on TNT.