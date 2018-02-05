Whatever You’re Doing, Stop! Trailer: The Cloverfield Paradox!

Ten years ago, something arrived. Today we find out why.
The Cloverfield Paradox premieres on Netflix immediately following Super Bowl LII.
DON’T MISS OUT ON WHAT EVERYONE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT.
WATCH THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX TODAY ON NETFLIX!
www.netflix.com/cloverfieldparadox
THE FUTURE UNLEASHED EVERY THING
From Producer J.J. Abrams
A Bad Robot Production
Follow Along at #CloverfieldParadox
Directed by: Julius Onah
Produced by: J.J. Abrams, p.g.a. and Lindsey Weber, p.g.a.
Story by: Oren Uziel and Doug Jung
Screenplay by: Oren Uziel
Starring: Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi
About The Cloverfield Paradox
In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival.