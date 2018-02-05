Whatever You’re Doing, Stop! Trailer: The Cloverfield Paradox!

Ten years ago, something arrived. Today we find out why.

The Cloverfield Paradox premieres on Netflix immediately following Super Bowl LII.

From Producer J.J. Abrams

A Bad Robot Production

Directed by: Julius Onah

Produced by: J.J. Abrams, p.g.a. and Lindsey Weber, p.g.a.

Story by: Oren Uziel and Doug Jung

Screenplay by: Oren Uziel

Starring: Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi

About The Cloverfield Paradox

In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival.

