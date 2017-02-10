What to Watch This Weekend: Lion

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Lion, the true story of a man who is raised by Australian couple in Tasmania after accidentally getting separated from his family in India. Years later, the man attempts to retrace his journey and reconnect with his biological family.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

