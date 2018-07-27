What to Watch This Weekend: A Quiet Place

Welcome to What To Watch This Weekend, a weekly series dedicated to helping figure out which films you should enjoy in the near future. On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of A Quiet Place, a suspense-thriller following the lives of a family who live in fear of the creatures who hunt them by sound.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

