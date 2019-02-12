WGN America Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Gone!

WGN America has released a first look video taking us behind the scenes of its limited series Gone – which follows a small investigative team that deals exclusively with abductions.

Gone stars Chris Noth, Leven Rambin and Danny Pino. It premieres on Wednesday, February 27th (9/8C).

Los Angeles, CA (February 11, 2019) – WGN America has released its first look trailer for its latest gripping drama, “Gone,” premiering Wednesday, February 27 at 9/8c. The clip gives a behind-the-scenes look of the thrilling missing persons crime procedural, shining a light on the daunting reality of abduction cases: somebody goes missing in the U.S. every 40 seconds.

“Gone” is a 12-part limited series starring Chris Noth (“Law & Order”), Leven Rambin (“The Path,” “True Detective”) and Danny Pino (“Law & Order: SVU,” “Mayans M.C.”). Matt Lopez (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) serves as creator, writer and executive producer of the series, alongside executive producers JoAnn Alfano (“Resurrection,” “30 Rock”), NBCUniversal International Studios’ Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming, and Sara Colleton (“Dexter”), Kim Moses (“Reckless”) and Barry O’Brien (CSI: Miami). The series is based on the novel, One Kick, from best-selling author, Chelsea Cain, and is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios.

