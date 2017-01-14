WGN America Releases New Trailer for Underground; Announces Outsiders After-Show!!

WGN America has released a new teaser for the second season of its hit series Underground and announced a new after-show for its hit series Outsiders. The after-show will be streamed on theStream.tv, the official “Outsiders” Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Outsiders returns Tuesday, January 24th (9/8C); Underground returns Wednesday, March 8th (10/9C). Details follow the jump.

Network Releases New Teaser Trailer for the Groundbreaking Underground Railroad Thriller, “Underground”

“Outsiders” to Offer After-Show for Highly Anticipated Second Season

Pasadena, CA, January 13, 2017 – Continuing its momentum, WGN America scored double-digit, year-over-year ratings growth, increasing +16% in Total Viewers and +14% among Adults 25-54 in prime, led by hit originals “Outsiders” and “Underground,” both captivating viewers with strong storytelling and socially relevant themes. “Outsiders” season two premieres Tuesday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with an after-show for fans of the riveting drama that taps into the struggles of small town America. The network also unveiled a teaser for the highly anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed Underground Railroad thriller “Underground,” premiering Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Currently available in 80 million homes, the network is set to expand its distribution by nearly three million homes this month. The announcement was made today by Matt Cherniss, President and General Manager, WGN America and Tribune Studios, at the network’s presentation to the Television Critics Association at their Winter Press Tour at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena.

“We have grown our primetime audience, expanded distribution and elevated the network as a destination for programming that explores what it means to live in America today,” said Cherniss. “This past year we posted our highest gains since launching our original programming strategy, and that’s a strong testament to the popularity of our two newest originals ‘Outsiders’ and ‘Underground.’”

The first season of “Underground” averaged 3 million Total Viewers in Live + 3 delivery, with the premiere shattering records as the most watched original program for the network in nearly 18 years. The series also set Twitter ablaze as the #1 most social cable drama on Wednesday nights. “Outsiders’” freshman season averaged a remarkable 2.8 million Total Viewers, and this season, the world of the Farrells expands with a next-day after-show, available on theStream.tv, as well as the official “Outsiders” Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Outsiders” Season Two: Premieres TUESDAY, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

The addictive and compelling drama explores the epic struggle of the Farrell Clan, who have lived atop the rugged Shay Mountain for over two hundred years, and their battle to defend their land and way of life from the town below. Last season the uneasy truce that had generally existed between the townspeople and the family tribe came to an abrupt end when Big Coal headed up the mountain. In season two, the standoff continues to have repercussions, putting everyone to the test as they’re forced to face new challenges and enemies as the conflict between the clan and the town escalates with the Farrells becoming more isolated than ever before.

The ensemble cast for “Outsiders” includes: David Morse (“Treme,” Concussion) as Big Foster; Ryan Hurst (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Bates Motel”), as Lil Foster; Thomas M. Wright (“The Bridge,” “Top of the Lake”) as Sheriff T. Wade Houghton; Gillian Alexy (“The Americans,” “Damages”) as G’Winveer; Kyle Gallner (American Sniper, “Veronica Mars”) as Hasil; Christina Jackson (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Deception”) as Sally-Ann; Joe Anderson (“The Divide,” Across the Universe) as Asa; Francie Swift (“Hostages,” “House of Cards”) as Haylie Grimes; and Rebecca Harris (“The Good Wife,” “Sex and the City”) as Ledda.

Hailing from Sony Pictures Television, “Outsiders,” is created and written by award-winning playwright Peter Mattei, who executive produces alongside Fedora Entertainment’s Emmy® Award-winner Peter Tolan (“Rescue Me,” Analyze This) and Michael Wimer (2012, “Rake”), and Touchy Feely Films’ Emmy® Award-winner Paul Giamatti (“John Adams,” Sideways) and Daniel Carey (All Is Bright).

“Underground” Season Two

Premieres WEDNESDAY, March 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The celebrated “Underground” cast includes: Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Friday Night Lights,” The Great Debaters), Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures), Jessica de Gouw (“Arrow,” “Dracula”), Alano Miller (Loving, “Atlanta”), Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Amirah Vann (“Girls,” And So It Goes) and Marc Blucas (“Blue Bloods”).

History truly comes to life this season with guest stars Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” Star Trek Into Darkness) in the pioneering role of Harriet Tubman and Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner and ten-time Grammy Award® winning singer-songwriter John Legend as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Additional guest stars include Jasika Nicole (“Fringe,” “Scandal”), DeWanda Wise (“Shots Fired”), Michael Trotter (“Rosewood”), Jesse Luken (“Justified,” 42) and Sadie Stratton (“Code Black,” “Boy Meets World”).

From Sony Pictures Television, “Underground” is created and written by Misha Green (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Heroes”) and Joe Pokaski (“Heroes,” “Daredevil”), who serve as Executive Producers alongside Emmy-winning director Anthony Hemingway (“The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “Treme”); Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, I Am Legend) of Weed Road Pictures; Tory Tunnell (King Arthur, Holy Rollers) and Joby Harold (King Arthur, Edge of Tomorrow) of Safehouse Pictures; John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius of Get Lifted Film Co (La La Land, Southside with You); and Mark Taylor (“MadTV”). Season two of the gripping original drama wrapped production last month in Savannah, Georgia.

WGN America’s “Underground” was recently honored with a number of recognitions including four NAACP Image Awards nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Amirah Vann) and Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series (Anthony Hemingway). Additionally, the African American Film Critics Association named “Underground” as Best TV Show (Cable/New Media) and the second highest show overall for 2016, and is also honoring Director Anthony Hemmingway with their 2017 Horizon Award. The series was nominated for a TCA Award for Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association and is a finalist for the Cynopsis TV Awards in the categories of Best New TV Drama, Best TV Drama, Best Series Writing, and Best Showrunner.

“Underground” was the first public program presented at the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The series was honored with Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News’ Diversity in Television & Video Award and won three CableFax Awards, including Best New Program, Best Historical Show/Series and Best Showrunners, Misha Green and Joe Pokaski.

(photo #1) David Morse, Joe Anderson, Gillian Alexy, Ryan Hurst and Kyle Gallner; (photo #2) Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman, Amirah Vann as Ernestine, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Rosalee, Aldis Hodge as Noah, Alano Miller as Cato, and Jessica de Gouw as Elizabeth Hawkes in WGN America’s “Underground.”

