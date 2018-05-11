We’re Assassins Trailer: The Predator!

The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species.

Directed by Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys) and starring Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay and Olivia Munn, The Predator opens on September 14th.

THE PREDATOR

Release: September 14, 2018

Director: Shane Black

Written by Fred Dekker & Shane Black.

Based on the characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.

Produced by: John Davis, p.g.a.

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski

SYNOPSIS

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

