Freeform Orders Pilot from Please Like Me Creator!

FREEFORM ORDERS ‘EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OKAY’ PILOT

FROM CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED WRITER AND COMEDIAN JOSH THOMAS

Today, Freeform announced a pilot order for “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” a half-hour comedy from “Please Like Me” creator, writer and comedian Josh Thomas. The pilot introduces Nicholas, a typical 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, who is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, one of which has autism. However, when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to hold it all together.

Thomas created the concept, wrote and stars in the pilot with David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner serving as executive producers for Avalon Television. Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte also serve as executive producers. Produced by Avalon Television and Freeform Studios, it will be distributed internationally by Avalon Distribution.

Freeform’s growing slate of original scripted comedies includes the smash hit “grown-ish,” executive produced by Kenya Barris and starring Yara Shahidi; critically-acclaimed breakout series “The Bold Type”; buddy comedy “Alone Together” from The Lonely Island and fan favorite “Young & Hungry.”

