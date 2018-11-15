Welcome Baby Dumbo Trailer: Dumbo!

Tim Burton’s reimagining of Dumbo as a live action/CG hybrid takes the director’s sense of wonder and whimsy into new places.

You will believe a baby elephant can fly.

Dumbo opens on March 29, 2019. Check out the new trailer below.

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. A new trailer, images and poster are now available. The trailer features Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker.

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Website: https://disney.com/dumbo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DisneyDumbo/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dumbo

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dumbo/

U.S. Release Date: March 29, 2019

Cast: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker.

Director: Tim Burton

Producers: Justin Springer, Ehren Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder, Derek Frey

Screenplay by: Ehren Kruger

Executive Producer: Nigel Gostelow

Like this: Like Loading...