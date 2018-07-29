We Are Our Choices Trailer: Ozark: Season Two!

Things aren’t going so well for the Byrde family since they moved their money laundering base of operations to the Ozarks.

Netflix’s Ozark: Season Two premieres on August 31st.

Trailer Debut for Ozark Season 2

In its much-anticipated second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

