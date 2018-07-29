Netflix Announcer Octavia Spencer Limited Series Madam CJ Walker

Netflix has announced the greenlighting of a new limited series Madam CJ Walker starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer

This is the untold and highly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C.J. Walker and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire. Based on the book On Her Own Ground, by A’Lelia Bundles

Episodes: 8

Director (first episode)/Executive Producer (first episode): Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou, Talk to Me)

Writer: Nicole Asher

Showrunners / Executive Producers: Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson

Executive Producers: Octavia Spencer, LeBron James, Maverick Carter (SpringHill), Mark Holder, Christine Holder (Zero Gravity)

Produced for Netflix by SpringHill Entertainment and Zero Gravity in association with Warner Bros. Television

Cast: Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will star as Sarah Breedlove, famously known as Madam CJ Walker. Spencer will also serve as an executive producer.

