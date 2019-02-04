Wake Up, America Trailer: The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Three!

Wake up. Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale, is coming soon.

Season 1 & 2 are now streaming, only on Hulu. The trailer for season 3 follows.

Season Three of The Handmaid’s Tale is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hulu/

Hulu on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hulu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hulu

Like this: Like Loading...