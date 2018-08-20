Waffles? Trailer: Night School!

In Night School a group of misfits are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Night School opens on September 28th.

Night School – Official Trailer #3

In Theaters September 28, 2018

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam and Romany Malco join Hart on-screen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.

