VIZ Media Releases Limited Blu-ray Edition of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 1!

VIZ Media has announced the release of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 1 in a Limited Edition Blu-ray set.

The series follows the exploits of surrogate brothers Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, who discover a mysterious stone mask. The mask is an artifact of an ancient Central American culture and is capable of granting its wearer eternal life, but only at a heavy price.

The set’s 26 episodes include the complete Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency story arcs.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE SEASON 1

Catch The Action/Adventure Anime Series On A Limited Edition Blu-ray Set This Summer!

San Francisco, CA, August 8, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers kinetic action and adventure to anime fans with the home media release today of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Season 1.

The new release presents the entire 26-episode opening season of the series inspired by the groundbreaking manga created by Hirohiko Araki (also published by VIZ Media; rated ‘T+ for Older Teens). JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Season 1 encompasses the complete Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency story arcs. Season 1 is available to audiences as a Limited Edition Blu-ray Set and carries an MSRP of $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN.

Online anime retailer The Right Stuf is offering the set along with a “Word Effects” print, deep-purple cotton bandana as a special gift with purchase.Available while supplies last.

The opening season of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE is set in late 19th century England, where rivals and surrogate brothers Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando discover a mysterious stone mask. The mask is an artifact of an ancient Central American culture and is capable of granting its wearer eternal life, but only at a heavy price. As the dark powers of the Stone Mask are unleashed, the brothers’ actions will define legacies that span generations.

“Fans are going to be enraptured from the very first colorfully bombastic episode of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Director of Animation Marketing. “Don’t miss this limited edition Blu-ray debut of a series called “legendary” for a reason. We look forward to fans, both long-time and new, joining in on the riveting multi-generational adventures of this epic series!”

Blu-ray episodes are presented in full 1080p HD, 16×9 video and stereo audio featuring English and Japanese dialogue options. All-new English subtitles have been created for the release. Notable bonus content for the Limited Edition Blu-ray includes a 168-page booklet featuring episode summaries, Director commentary, storyboard art and more, a digital character art gallery and collectible art cards based on art from the original Japanese Blu-ray releases. The set comes in a fashionable hinged chipboard collector’s box resplendent with foil highlights.

VIZ Media is the master distributor for the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE anime series and also publishes print and digital editions of the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE manga series (rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens). VIZ Media is also the North American master merchandise licensee for JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE.

For additional information on JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE and other anime titles distributed by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

Like this: Like Loading...