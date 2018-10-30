VIZ Media Announces New Pokémon Manga and DVD Set!

VIZ Media has announced the release dates for anime Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon Complete Collection and manga volume Pokémon Pocket Comics: Classic.

Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon Complete Collection contains all 43 episodes of the Sun & Moon arc and will be in stores on November 6th,

Pokémon Pocket Comics: Classic – the fourth volume in the dual activity and gag comic series – will be in stores on November 13th. Details for both follow.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF POKÉMON THE SERIES: SUN & MOON COMPLETE COLLECTION

The 20th Season Of The Anime Adventure Series Debuts With A Complete Six-Disc DVD Set

San Francisco, CA, October 30, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the home media release of POKÉMON THE SERIES: SUN & MOON COMPLETE COLLECTION on November 6th.

Under license from The Pokémon Company International, the POKÉMON THE SERIES: SUN & MOON COMPLETE COLLECTION will debut exclusively on DVD and will feature all 43 episodes on six discs. The set will carry an MSRP of $49.99 U.S. / $57.99 CAN with episodes presented with English-dubbed as well as English SDH-subtitled dialogue options. Extras include clean opening and ending credits.

In POKÉMON THE SERIES: SUN & MOON, what starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak. More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…

POKÉMON is one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time. More than 300 million POKÉMON video games and over 23.6 billion cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game have been sold in more than 74 countries in addition to publishing and merchandise sales. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor for a wide variety of POKÉMON home media releases including animated series and films and also publishes a variety of POKÉMON manga graphic novel series (in both printed and digital formats) including Pokémon Adventures, Pokémon Adventures: FireRed & LeafGreen, Pokémon Adventures: Emerald, Pokémon Adventures: Diamond AND Pearl/PLATINUM, Pokémon Adventures: HeartGold & SoulSilver, Pokémon Adventures: Black & White, POKÉMON X•Y, and POKÉMON OMEGA RUBY • ALPHA SAPPHIRE.

For additional information on POKÉMON titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

VIZ MEDIA DELIVERS POKÉMON FUN IN THE NEW POKÉMON POCKET COMICS: CLASSIC

New Volume Joining The POKÉMON POCKET COMICS Series Features Four-Panel Comics, Trivia, Jokes, And Fan-Favorite Pokémon Characters

San Francisco, CA, October 30, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the print release of POKÉMON POCKET COMICS: CLASSIC on November 13th.

POKÉMON POCKET COMICS: CLASSIC is the fourth volume in the best-selling dual activity and gag comic series. The latest volume debuts in a pocket-sized book packed with four-panel gags, POKÉMON trivia, and jokes based on the characters from the first three generations of POKÉMON, corresponding to Red & Blue, Gold & Silver and Ruby & Sapphire POKÉMON video games! The MSRP for POKÉMON POCKET COMICS: CLASSIC will be $10.99 U.S. / $14.99 CAN.

What trouble will your favorite classic Pokémon get into in this volume of four-panel comics? This volume of the best-selling series stars your favorite classic Pokémon: Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander and Psyduck…to name just a few!

“Filled with funny comics and trivia centered around your all-time favorite Pokémon, fans of all ages will enjoy this latest volume in the POCKET COMICS series,” says Annette Roman, Editor.

