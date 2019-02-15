VIZ Media Announces New Manga Titles for Fall 2019!

VIZ Media is adding seven titles to its growing library with the release of six new acquisitions and one giant collection this fall – including Cats of the Louvre (above left) and The Way of the Househusband (above right).

Other titles included are: No Longer Human, Levius, Levius/Est, No Guns Life and the complete 21-volume Assassination Classroom box set. Details follow.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW MANGA ACQUISITIONS SET TO DEBUT THIS FALL

New Titles From VIZ Media Include CATS OF THE LOUVRE, NO LONGER HUMAN, LEVIUS, The ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM COMPLETE BOX SET, And More

San Francisco, CA, February 14, 2019 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces new manga publishing acquisitions set for release this coming fall.

New fall titles joining the VIZ Signature imprint include CATS OF THE LOUVRE, the latest masterpiece from Eisner Award-winning creator Taiyo Matsumoto. Acclaimed author Osamu Dazai’s NO LONGER HUMAN is adapted into chilling graphic novel form by the famed horror manga creator Junji Ito.

Additional acquisitions include LEVIUS, a hardcover deluxe edition of the science fiction battle manga and its ongoing sequel series, LEVIUS/EST. THE WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND is an action-packed comedy about a former yakuza legend trying to lead a law-abiding, domestic life as a househusband. And in NO GUNS LIFE, a gritty new action series, a former soldier with a cyborg body finds the war never ends for people with bodies like his. Finally, the ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM COMPLETE BOX SET rounds out the new releases, collecting all 21 volumes of the hit high school action-adventure-comedy from SHONEN JUMP.

Additional information on each of these titles will be announced in the near future.

CATS OF THE LOUVRE

A surreal tale of the secret world of the cats of the Louvre by Eisner-Award winning creator Taiyo Matsumoto. The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris contains more than just the most famous works of art in history. At night, within the darkened galleries, an unseen and surreal world comes alive – a world only witnessed by the small family of cats that live in the attic. Until now…

NO LONGER HUMAN

Plagued by a maddening anxiety, the terrible disconnect between his own concept of happiness and the joy of the rest of the world, Yozo Oba plays the clown in his dissolute life, holding up a mask for those around him as he spirals ever downward, locked arm-in-arm with death. Osamu Dazai’s immortal—and supposedly autobiographical—work of Japanese literature, is perfectly adapted here into a manga by Junji Ito. The imagery wrenches open the text of the novel one line at a time to sublimate Yozo’s mental landscape into something even more delicate and grotesque. This is the ultimate in art by Ito, proof that nothing can surpass the terror of the human psyche.

LEVIUS

It’s the 19th Century and the world has entered the Era of Rebirth, recovering from the devastating flames of war. The sport of Mechanical Martial Arts has galvanized many nations. Cybernetically augmented fighters turn their blood into steam and their bodies into brutal fighting—and killing—machines. Young Levius is one of those arena battlers, hellbent on winning so he can simply survive.

LEVIUS/EST

In this ongoing series that picks up where LEVIUS ended, things look bleak in the aftermath of the Mechanical Arts arena battle. A new arrival inspires a sense of hope – but she might also signal the end of everything!

THE WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND

It’s a day in the life of your average househusband – if your average househusband is the legendary yakuza the “Immortal Dragon”! Yes, this former yakuza legend has left it all behind to become your everyday househusband. But it’s not easy to walk away from the gangster life, and what should be mundane household tasks are anything but!

NO GUNS LIFE

After the war, cyborg soldiers known as the Extended were discharged. Juzo Inui is one of them, a man whose body was transformed, his head replaced with a giant gun! With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head and why—Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver, taking on cases involving the Extended.

ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM COMPLETE BOX SET

The complete box set collection includes all 21 volumes of ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM along with a premium two-sided color poster and a 32-page full-color mini artbook.

Ever caught yourself screaming, “I could just kill that teacher”? What would it take to justify such antisocial behavior and weeks of detention? Especially if he’s the best teacher you’ve ever had? How about blowing up the moon and threatening to do the same to Mother Earth—unless you take him out first?! Plus a reward of a cool 100 million from the Ministry of Defense!

For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

